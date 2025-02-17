Bellingham apologises to Real Madrid teammates

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has apologised to teammates after his red card at Osasuna on Saturday.

Bellingham was sent off for abusive language towards referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, the England international insists the incident was a misunderstanding, with an appeal expected to be lodged.

Belllingham took to social media last night and said: "With all that said about the misunderstanding, I just wanted to apologise again for putting my teammates in a tough position and thank the fans for their support and understanding.

"See you at home on Wednesday (against Manchester City)."