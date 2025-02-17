Tribal Football
Most Read
Five free agents Arsenal could sign to ease attacking injury crisis
Man Utd and Real Betis face Antony recall dilemma
REVEALED: Two buyout clauses included in Musiala's new Bayern Munich contract
João Cancelo: His return to Benfica, his relationship with Guardiola and his departure from the national team

Bellingham apologises to Real Madrid teammates

Carlos Volcano
Bellingham apologises to Real Madrid teammates
Bellingham apologises to Real Madrid teammatesLaLiga
Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has apologised to teammates after his red card at Osasuna on Saturday.

Bellingham was sent off for abusive language towards referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the England international insists the incident was a misunderstanding, with an appeal expected to be lodged.

Belllingham took to social media last night and said: "With all that said about the misunderstanding, I just wanted to apologise again for putting my teammates in a tough position and thank the fans for their support and understanding.

"See you at home on Wednesday (against Manchester City)."

Mentions
LaLigaBellingham JudeReal MadridOsasuna
Related Articles
Flick: I've told Barcelona players to use Bellingham as example of what NOT to do
Osasuna striker Budimer: I didn't hear Bellingham; penalty was legit
12 matches? Real Madrid ace Bellingham facing lengthy ban