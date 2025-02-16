Osasuna striker Budimer: I didn't hear Bellingham; penalty was legit

Osasuna striker Ante Budimer insists they deserved their 1-1 draw with Real Madrid.

Budimir won and converted a penalty for Osasuna after Real Madrid went ahead through Kylian Mbappe. Between the goals, Real's Jude Bellingham was sent off for abusing referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero.

Advertisement Advertisement

Budimer later said, “It was a centre that Bryan put in a very good ball, Moncayola shot and the rebound came to me. I was arriving and it was a very fast action in which I got to the ball, Camavinga went with his leg very open and seeing how he went in made me scared but I went to shoot.

"I got there first and he hit me very hard. It’s a shame that the referee didn’t see it at the moment but they corrected it."

Budimer was also asked about Bellingham's red card, adding: “I had my back turned and all I saw was the red card. I'm sure that having one more player against Real Madrid helps us because they are better. Having one more player has given us a lot, we could have tried to beat them but we got a point that gives us a lot to keep going."