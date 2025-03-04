Ex-Real Madrid captain Marcelo: Cristiano thinks he's the best

Former Real Madrid captain Marcelo is reluctant to say Lionel Messi is the best player football has seen.

Speaking with La Revuelta, Marcelo was asked about the Inter Miami attacker.

Advertisement Advertisement

He began: "How do we compare it with those who played before? Maradona, Pelé, Di Stéfano, Cruyff...

"Cristiano (Ronaldo) thinks he's the best. There was a time when it was annoying because if one scored two goals, the other had to score three... We saw it live and we had a lot of fun. Many people want to make a comparison, but they forget to enjoy everything they were shown", recalls Marcelo, who then confirmed that he has good relationships with some former Barça players, despite the very strong rivalry experienced on the pitch.

"I get along very well with some of the Barça players," added the Brazilian. "I have a good relationship with Piqué, we talk often. Piqué is authentic, very sincere. I like people to be sincere. I have a lot of respect for Puyol, Iniesta, Xavi... The Guardiola era was complicated for us at Madrid. We had to try to have the ball, but it was very difficult."