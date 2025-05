Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Diego Lopez is returning to the club.

With Alvaro Arbeloa succeeding Raul as Castilla coach, the former fullback is adding Lopez as his assistant coach for season 2025/26.

Relevo says Arbeloa has chosen Lopez as his No2.

Lopez, along with Real Madrid, also played for the likes of Villarreal, Espanyol and AC Milan.

Castilla remain in Primera Federación, Group 2 for next season.