Atletico Madrid planning shock Real Madrid raid for Rodrygo

Atletico Madrid are eyeing a shock raid on Real Madrid for unhappy attacker Rodrygo Goes.

Rodrygo is unsettled and unhappy at Real, convinced he will never receive the recognition he believes he deserves for what he has achieved with the club.

As such, Rodrygo and his agents are considering their options, with talks with Manchester City having been held this month.

Speaking on El Chiringuito, veteran journalist Alfredo Duro states Atletico are keen to keep Rodrygo in Spain.

The Brazil international is regarded highly by Atletico coach Diego Simeone - and the main decision-makers inside the board room.

Duro states Simeone wants to pair Rodrygo in attack with Julian Alvarez and a serious offer will be made for the Real attacker this summer.