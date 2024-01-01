Tribal Football
Ex-Barcelona youth chief Vilajoana upset Nico Gonzalez now long gone: Ideal Busquets successor
Former Barcelona youth chief Xavi Vilajoana is frustrated Nico Gonzalez is no longer with the club.

The midfielder was sold to Porto last year, where he has just enjoyed an impressive first season.

"For me it is a disappointment that a player like him is not in the Barça first team," Vilajoana told Sport.

"He is a player with brutal conditions. He was the ideal substitute, and comparisons are never fair, because each player has what he has, but the perfect substitute as a profile for (Sergi) Busquets.

"Nico, working more at home, and not so much with loans, I am convinced that he would have succeeded. I think he should be in the first team."

