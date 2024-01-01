Ex-Barcelona winger Giuly raises Deco and Xavi rift

Former Barcelona winger Ludovic Giuly believes Deco and Xavi fell out last season.

Barce chief Deco oversaw the dismissal of former coach Xavi towards the end of last season.

Giuly told Sport: "Xavi has had an incredible year with Barca, the following year there are many problems financially… I don’t know if he has a good relationship with the staff, with Deco… I’m not there, but Barca needs to win many things.”

“And if you don’t have players… You have to sell to have a good team. And there is always La Masia, there are always four or five players every year, but there is no time for these players to grow in football and in mentality.

"And if things don’t go well, you have to fire the coach first.”