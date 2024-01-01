Ex-Barcelona fullback Dest: Xavi not honest with me

PSV Eindhoven fullback Sergino Dest has taken aim at former Barcelona coach Xavi.

Dest feels he was never given a fair chance at Barca by Xavi during his time at the Blaugrana.

He told Sport: "It was an incredible and wonderful experience. I will always carry Barça in my heart. It was a shame that it ended like this because I felt that I could still be useful to the club. But when a new coach arrives and has his ideas, you can't change them.

"I arrived 'flying', I wanted to prove myself, to play... and on an individual level things were going well. But I was new, my teammates didn't know me... I often took risks with the ball at my feet and they asked me to play differently. This made me lose a bit of confidence. Then it wasn't a good period for the club, there were a lot of extra-sporting problems and it was a bit of chaos."

On his relationship with Xavi, Dest also said: "It didn't depend on me, I don't think I had the necessary opportunities with Xavi. I felt limited, that I was no longer myself. I wanted to attack, because it is my greatest virtue, but he asked me not to move up. I think he wasn't honest with me. We had several conversations in which he told me one thing but the opposite happened. He told me he was counting on me, then they sold me."

Dest is recovering from the cruciate ligament injury he suffered in April and added: “It’s difficult at the beginning, but you have to accept what happened. You try to forget about football a bit, focus on recovery and enjoy life in a different way: friends, family, events you couldn’t go to during the season."