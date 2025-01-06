Ex-Barcelona director Freixa: Olmo and Victor should be registered

Former Barcelona director Toni Freixa insists Pau Victor and Dani Olmo should be registered for the remainder of the season.

Victor and Olmo have so far seen their registrations denied by LaLiga and the RFEF over Barca's financial situation. However, the Blaugrana are continuing to fight the ruling.

And Friexa told Mundo Deportivo: “The Monitoring Committee between the LaLiga and the RFEF has issued a statement of just two paragraphs in which it says that they do not allow the registration of Olmo and Pau Víctor due to the literal interpretation of articles 130.2 and 141.5 of the RFEF Regulations, when these two articles do not cover the cases of both players.

"I have no doubts because a case like that of Olmo and Pau Víctor is not regulated. Barça is absolutely right.

"I have confidence in justice. An appeal must be submitted to the CSD to request a precautionary measure due to urgent need."