Barcelona coach Flick insists Yamal will face Sevilla; discusses Xavi snap

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick says he'll play Lamine Yamal today against Sevilla.

Yamal was forced out of Spain's squad last week due to injury, but Flick insists the teen is fit for Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

The match:

"Have you missed me? Sevilla is a very brave team, they are in a good dynamic. They like to play football, to make sure they have possession of the ball... we will have to know how to respond to them."

Lamine Yamal:

"You know, we're taking it step by step. Tomorrow we play against Sevilla, and the eleven will be the best against Sevilla. He might play. That's my idea. We have one day left. The rest has done him good. I thank the coach, he has helped us. He is ready to play."

Szczesny:

"I'm happy that he says he's ready. But there's no reason to change the goalkeeper, Iñaki will be the goalkeeper."

Olmo, Fermin and Gavi:

"They are with us, whether they play or not... We will see. In Gavi's case it is a very important step. We are all very happy to have him back. He may be on the bench. I like the way he trains, he has a positive mentality... He has great quality. And I can say the same about Fermin, who can play. Dani will surely be on the bench."

Your snap with Xavi Hernandez?

"It's very interesting for you. I understand. For me it's a fantastic club, incredible... the welcome from the president, the Board... there's great passion and love. I love that. When I was the Germany coach we had a good relationship, we called each other... I was in a different situation and now I waited a bit. After the Iniesta thing, I thought it was a good time to get in touch and get back together and meet for a coffee. And that's what we did. I value this meeting very positively. It was a good chat. It's what I expected. I met his family. We met near my house. The rest is part of our private life."

Frenkie de Jong:

"We'll see him tomorrow. He had a very good training session yesterday, but he had some discomfort. We've been keeping an eye on him today. He started training with the team. Then he trained separately. I had in mind that he would play tomorrow, but now we'll wait until tomorrow."

More on Lamine Yamal:

"We didn't ask the national team to come back. I've been on the other side, and it's not easy for the coaches. He's a top-quality national player. He plays for his country. It's a great honour. They want to be there. What the coach did was the right thing. We have to look after him, and if he needs to rest, then let him rest. The Spanish national team has a high level, and they can change one player for another."

Laporta against the Nations League?

"I think UEFA, FIFA... all the federations should debate. I don't want to take a position, because I can't change things either. The experts should debate and discuss how to do it in the future."

Gavi:

"What I can say is that in the midfield we have many players who occupy many positions. I value versatility. But Gavi is fundamental because of his mentality, his aggressiveness, the way he handles the ball... we have talked about '6', '8'... it is about giving them an idea of ​​the game and the profile of the positions. I think he can occupy these two positions very well."

Ansu Fati:

"He's progressing well, he's an option for tomorrow. But the quality of the team is so high... Raphinha is also doing a spectacular job. It's not that easy for him to get into the starting eleven. But it's not easy for any player."