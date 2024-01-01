Ex-Barcelona chief Cruyff: Xavi wanted to give Yamal a debut - without a contract!

Jordi Cruyff has revealed how Xavi wanted to hand Lamine Yamal his senior Barcelona debut - even with doubts about whether he was contracted!

Cruyff worked with former Barca coach Xavi as sporting director before leaving last year.

He recalled to Sport: "I remember that the first day he trained, Xavi was the coach at the time, we already said that he was something special. In fact, Xavi wanted to give him a debut before, but the truth is that he didn't have a contract.

"We said that first we had to make sure that the player would be ours for many years and then make him a play. The older players all came saying that he was different."

Cruyff also said: "It is not good for anyone to say that Lamine is the best player at the moment. Because of his talent and age we already know that he is the best. However, now what he has to do is keep our feet on the ground and continue to show humility every day."