5 big headlines from the opening rounds of LaLiga '24/25

The 2024/25 LALIGA EA SPORTS campaign has kicked off with plenty of intrigue, as lots of goals have been scored, good football has been played and several teams and players have dazzled.

Here, we’ll take a look at some of the top storylines from the opening weeks of the campaign, from Kylian Mbappé’s brace to Christantus Uche’s goal at San Mamés to the bright starts of FC Barcelona, Villarreal CF and RC Celta.

Hansi Flick’s Barça are flying thanks to Raphinha and Lewandowski’s goals

FC Barcelona have started the new season on fire, having won all four games played so far to mean they are top of the table and boasting a four-point lead. Los Blaugrana have scored the most goals so far, with 13, which is above the 10 of RC Celta and the nine of Villarreal CF.

Their high goals haul is a result of the volume of chances they create, thanks to quick circulation of the ball, good pressing of the opposition and the confidence to shoot where possible. In their win over Real Valladolid, Barça scored seven goals and also hit the post three times, making that a statement victory for Hansi Flick’s side. Players like Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal and Pedri have also made significant contributions, helping FC Barcelona establish themselves as the in-form team.

Kylian Mbappé is up and running in LALIGA EA SPORTS

Kylian Mbappé has arrived at Real Madrid and, after waiting three matchdays for his first LALIGA EA SPORTS goal with his new club, he netted a brace in the win over Real Betis last weekend. That double helped Los Blancos to claim three points at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

As one of the best players in the world, so much is expected of Mbappé in every LALIGA EA SPORTS match. With his performance in his last game, he demonstrated what he is capable of and he’ll surely provide further glimpses of his world-class quality in the coming weeks and months.

Villarreal CF vs RC Celta was a memorable LALIGA EA SPORTS duel

There have already been several great matches this LALIGA EA SPORTS season, including Villarreal CF’s 4-3 victory over RC Celta in Matchday 3. That was a back-and-forth game, with so many chances created and so much quality on display. The fans were able to enjoy a truly thrilling match.

Both Villareal CF and RC Celta have started the season in great form, and this wasn’t the only incredible game they were involved in. Both sides have been playing good possession-based and attacking football, with El Submarino Amarillo on eight points and the side from Vigo on six.

Óscar Mingueza is called up by Spain as a reward for his bright start to the season

One of the best players so far this season has been Óscar Mingueza, a player who also finished last season in good form. This term, he has taken his play to the next level, especially in an attacking sense as he has two goals and three assists from four matches. That means Mingueza is averaging more than one direct goal contribution per game, which is beyond belief for a defender.

Since Claudio Giráldez took over as coach of RC Celta, the Catalan defender has been positioned in a more advanced role, allowed to focus more on getting forward and on reaching the opposition area, where he can combine with quality forwards such as Iago Aspas. Given how well Mingueza was playing in this role, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente called him up for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

Christantus Uche makes a name for himself in LALIGA EA SPORTS

Nigerian footballer Christantus Uche has caught the eye at Getafe CF, where José Bordalás has played him in attack to great effect. In the opening game of the season, Uche scored an equaliser away against Athletic Club at San Mamés. Although he is used to playing in a central role at the back, Uche’s performances in attack have been a big talking point.

The youngster looks set to be a key player for Getafe CF this season, as he possesses so many important characteristics, such as speed, power, stamina, determination shooting and the ability to score goals. The Nigerian has gone from playing in the Segunda Federación division with AD Ceuta as a midfielder to playing up front for Getafe CF in LALIGA EA SPORTS. His rise is one of the great storylines of the season so far.