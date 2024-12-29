Ex-Barcelona academy director Vilajoana: Letting this player go was monumental mistake

Former Barcelona academy director Xavi Vilajoana says Nico Gonzalez deserved a better chance to make it with the Blaugrana.

Nico is now starring in Portugal with Porto.

Asked which player he would've kept hold of despite the price, Vilanjoana told AS: "Nico Gonzalez.

"For me he is an extraordinary player, but he was not given full confidence in the first team. Xavi decided not to renew his contract.

"It seemed to me and still seems to me to be a monumental mistake."