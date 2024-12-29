Tribal Football
Most Read
Alexander-Arnold informs Liverpool he wants to leave
Ipswich midfielder Phillips: Arsenal showed themselves a very good team
Man Utd table opening offer for PSG wing-back Mendes
Arsenal midfielder Rice: This kid is special, very special

Ex-Barcelona academy director Vilajoana: Letting this player go was monumental mistake

Carlos Volcano
Ex-Barcelona academy director Vilajoana: Letting this player go was monumental mistake
Ex-Barcelona academy director Vilajoana: Letting this player go was monumental mistakeLaLiga
Former Barcelona academy director Xavi Vilajoana says Nico Gonzalez deserved a better chance to make it with the Blaugrana.

Nico is now starring in Portugal with Porto.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Asked which player he would've kept hold of despite the price, Vilanjoana told AS: "Nico Gonzalez.

"For me he is an extraordinary player, but he was not given full confidence in the first team. Xavi decided not to renew his contract.

"It seemed to me and still seems to me to be a monumental mistake."

Mentions
LaLigaGonzalez NicolasBarcelonaFC PortoFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona president Laporta finds cash needed to register Olmo, Victor
Getafe eyeing Barcelona midfielder Torre
Agent confident over Yamal contract talks with Barcelona