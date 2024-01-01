Ex-Atletico Madrid captain Godin announces retirement after Cup victory

Former Atletico Madrid captain Diego Godin has announced his retirement.

Godin played his final pro game last year in July before joining amateurs Porongos this season.

"I went to play for Porongos because of my friendship with 'El Chory' (Castro). I played here because I wanted to. Nobody forced me and there was no contract. At first I felt a bit strange, it's like it's not your place. You feel like you're a stranger, but I quickly understood where I was," 'El Faraón' told Sport 890.

"What was most difficult for us was the day we went to train in Flores, because we would arrive, train at night and return home to Montevideo at 2 or 3 in the morning.

"The feeling that amateur football generates is very genuine and valuable."

It was an 'adventure' that has had a happy ending. Porongos has been crowned champion of inland football by winning the final of the National Club Cup against Melo Wanderers (2-0) with a goal from 'El Chory' Castro.

"I'm happy. A little tired, but happy. It's a title that I don't put more or less than any other title ," stressed the former Uruguay international.

"This was my last year. That's it. I told the people of Porongos. I'm not playing anymore..."