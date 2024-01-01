Ex-Athletic Bilbao captain Muniain: Why Argentina and San Lorenzo

Iker Muniain has explained his decision to join San Lorenzo.

The former Athletic Bilbao captain has signed a 12 month deal with San Lorenzo with the option of another year.

Ahead of his presentation, Muniain spoke to reporters about his choice.

He said, "I follow the Argentine championship a lot and I had already seen several San Lorenzo matches, I know their fans and when this opportunity presented itself I was very happy. It was what I was looking for.

"The love for Argentine football comes from the passion for football. Since I was a child I have loved football and I feel that here, in Argentina, the passion for football is much greater than elsewhere. Putting all these factors together makes me happy: playing football and living it so intensely will be fantastic."