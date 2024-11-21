Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim tells Man Utd players: 'Why managers have failed since Sir Alex...'
Amorim stunned by Man Utd players and squad after week's training
Man Utd draw up plans for Gomes return as Spurs circle
Man Utd "certainly interested" in Chelsea striker Nkunku

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Patino “finding it difficult to adapt" at Deportivo La Coruna

Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal loanee Patino “finding it difficult to adapt" at Deportivo La Coruna
Arsenal loanee Patino “finding it difficult to adapt" at Deportivo La CorunaLaLiga
Former Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino is not enjoying himself in Spain so far.

The highly rated youth star, who is now 21, is not having the best of starts to life at Deportivo La Coruna.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Patino has played just three times in La Liga 2, while he has only made a single start.

Per Marca, he is “finding it difficult to adapt at the club” despite being the club’s “star signing” in the summer.

They do add that the player’s “enthusiasm seems unbreakable” and that they believe he will come good.

Arsenal fans will be hoping that they can eventually see their former youth product become a first team star at another team.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
LaLigaPatino CharlieArsenalDep. La CorunaPremier League
Related Articles
Las Palmas winger Moleiro a major January target for Arsenal
Arsenal prepare offer for Real Madrid superkid Guler
Real Madrid's Valverde admits he could have been an Arsenal player under Wenger