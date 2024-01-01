Espanyol rejected final deadline day Garcia bid from Arsenal

Espanyol rejected a final deadline day bid from Arsenal for Joan Garcia.

The Gunners took Neto on-loan from Bournemouth for the season before Friday's transfer deadline.

Advertisement Advertisement

But that wasn't before they had a new €20m offer for Garcia rejected by Espanyol.

Espanyol coach Manolo Gonzalez had always said publicly that his goalkeeper would not leave for less than his €30m buyout clause.

Garcia had agreed personal terms with Arsenal, though sources insist he is happy to stay with the Pericos this season.