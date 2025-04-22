Espanyol hold on for crucial draw against dominant Valencia

Enzo Barrenechea laments during the LaLiga match between Valencia CF and RCD Espanyol

Valencia and Espanyol shared the spoils in a hard-fought mid-table clash in LaLiga, as Los Ches’ recent winless record in meetings with their opponents extended to six matches (D5, L1).

Having stretched their unbeaten league run to seven games at the weekend, Valencia knew another positive result against Espanyol would ease any lingering concerns of relegation.

Carlos Corberan’s men started on the front foot, with Hugo Duro seeing an early header saved by Joan Garcia and Enzo Barrenechea firing wastefully over from inside the box.

The visitors grew into the contest as the first half progressed, and came within inches of finding the breakthrough when Edu Exposito’s long-range strike cannoned off the post.

Grateful for that reprieve, Valencia looked to regain control of proceedings with half-time looming, as Luis Rioja and Barrenechea both came close to an opener.

However, for all the hosts’ possession, it was Espanyol who took the lead in the 40th minute, with Javi Puado directing Exposito’s powerful free-kick beyond Giorgi Mamardashvili for his 11th LaLiga goal of the season.

The early stages of the second period followed a similar pattern to the first, as Valencia went in pursuit of a leveller.

It duly arrived shortly before the hour mark, with Javi Guerra finishing clinically into the bottom corner after a neat pass from Rioja.

Armed with the momentum, Los Ches continued to see plenty of the ball as they patiently probed for a winning goal, but the Espanyol rearguard held firm to set up a fascinating finale.

Corberan’s men looked the more likely of the two sides to snatch a late winner, as Jose Gaya’s close-range header was smartly saved by Garcia.

However, despite a half-chance for Espanyol’s Roberto Fernandez, neither team were able to find the all-important finishing touch in the final third, as the visitors missed the chance to secure a third successive victory on the road.

