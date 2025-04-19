Sadiq scores again as Valencia earn impressive draw at Rayo Vallecano

Tribal Football
Cesar Tarrega and Javi Guerra celebrate Valencia's leveller
Cesar Tarrega and Javi Guerra celebrate Valencia's leveller
Rayo Vallecano missed out on the opportunity to jump into LaLiga’s European spots as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Valencia at the Estadio de Vallecas, extending their run of five home matches without a victory for Los Franjirrojos (D3, L2).

Rayo Vallecano came into the game looking to break into LaLiga’s European places after starting the gameweek three points adrift of eighth-placed Mallorca, but they started this game on the back foot with Valencia having all of the early opportunities.

The best of which came after seven minutes, when Diego Lopez played through Hugo Duro, but the forward's left-footed strike across the face of goal went agonisingly wide of the far post.

Los Franjirrojos very nearly took the lead with their first chance of the game after Jorge de Frutos sent a powerful header towards the right side of the goal, but Giorgi Mamardashvili pulled off a brilliant save to keep the score even.

Rayo Vallecano broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time through a Cesar Tarrega own goal, when the centre-back nodded Pedro Díaz’s cross into his own goal under the pressure of Randy Nteka, leaving Mamardashvili stranded.

Rayo Vallecano - Valencia match stats
Rayo Vallecano - Valencia match statsOpta by StatsPerform

The hosts made a dominant start to the second half, with Mamardashvili making a couple of simple saves, but Vallecano were unable to create any opportunities to really threaten the Georgian stopper.

The best chance of the half came for Vallecano after 64 minutes, when Alvaro Garcia headed goalwards from the centre of the penalty area, but he was only able to direct his header down the centre of the goal, and Mamrdashvili made the save comfortably. 

Valencia blew a golden opportunity for an equaliser with 20 minutes remaining, as Rafa Mir hit a left-footed strike well over the bar from inside the six-yard box.

Carlos Corberan’s side were level just five minutes later, though, when Umar Sadiq’s strike hit the post before he poked home the rebound. The game ended with the spoils being shared, meaning that Rayo Vallecano missed the opportunity to jump into LaLiga’s top eight. Meanwhile, Valencia continue to sit comfortably in midtable.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Andrei Ratiu (Rayo Vallecano)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

