Tribal Football
Most Read
Ballardini shadow looms as Genoa coach Gilardino faces decisive Parma clash
UEFA release statement over Real Madrid Ballon d'Or controversy
Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde expects close battle with Real Betis
Man Utd put aside £175M for three Sporting CP stars

Espanyol goalkeeper Garcia: Barcelona fans made me very angry

Carlos Volcano
Espanyol goalkeeper Garcia: Barcelona fans make me very angry
Espanyol goalkeeper Garcia: Barcelona fans make me very angryLaLiga
Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia admits he was angered by taunts from Barcelona fans on Sunday.

Barca won the derby 3-1, with home fans mocking the opposition with chants of "A Segunda. A Segunda".

Advertisement
Advertisement

Afterwards, Garcia said:  "It makes me very angry, especially those of us who have the Perico sentiment. It makes me angry." Regarding Manolo González's complaints about the little time off that Espanyol had to prepare, he also pointed out: "Of course it is noticeable, when there is less time off it is noticeable.

"But we have no influence."

He added,  "There's bad feelings in the first half when we conceded three completely avoidable goals. I can also take positive things, how we picked ourselves up, how we were able to stay in the game, and in the second half a much better face, more like what we want."

Mentions
LaLigaGarcia JoanBarcelonaEspanyol
Related Articles
Barcelona midfielder Pedri: I've had to change many things to get clear of injury
Olmo delighted with Barcelona double in victory over Espanyol
Espanyol coach Gonzalez fumes over Barcelona taunts: It p***es me off