Espanyol goalkeeper Garcia: Barcelona fans made me very angry

Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia admits he was angered by taunts from Barcelona fans on Sunday.

Barca won the derby 3-1, with home fans mocking the opposition with chants of "A Segunda. A Segunda".

Afterwards, Garcia said: "It makes me very angry, especially those of us who have the Perico sentiment. It makes me angry." Regarding Manolo González's complaints about the little time off that Espanyol had to prepare, he also pointed out: "Of course it is noticeable, when there is less time off it is noticeable.

"But we have no influence."

He added, "There's bad feelings in the first half when we conceded three completely avoidable goals. I can also take positive things, how we picked ourselves up, how we were able to stay in the game, and in the second half a much better face, more like what we want."