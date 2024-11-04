Olmo delighted with Barcelona double in victory over Espanyol

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona attacker Dani Olmo was happy with his brace in victory over Espanyol.

Olmo scored twice in the first-half as Barca defeated Espanyol 3-1 on Sunday.

He later said,"It was important to keep winning, despite the great week we had last week. We knew that Espanyol would give everything and we played a great game.

"I feel good. I was looking forward to coming back and helping the team on the pitch.

"We are a team that scores a lot of goals . Both the forwards and the midfielders who come from the second line can contribute. We play very directly and create many chances."

