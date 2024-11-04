Olmo delighted with Barcelona double in victory over Espanyol

Barcelona attacker Dani Olmo was happy with his brace in victory over Espanyol.

Olmo scored twice in the first-half as Barca defeated Espanyol 3-1 on Sunday.

He later said,"It was important to keep winning, despite the great week we had last week. We knew that Espanyol would give everything and we played a great game.

"I feel good. I was looking forward to coming back and helping the team on the pitch.

"We are a team that scores a lot of goals . Both the forwards and the midfielders who come from the second line can contribute. We play very directly and create many chances."