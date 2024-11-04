Barcelona midfielder Pedri: I've had to change many things to get clear of injury

Barcelona midfielder Pedri admits he's had to change his lifestyle to overcome his injury problems.

Pedri is getting back to his best and impressed in Sunday's derby win against Espanyol.

"There is a lot of work that is not seen, when you are out you try to do everything possible to come back well, that is why it hurts to be criticized," he told DAZN.

"I think I have improved in work, in nutrition... I have looked for many ways to change to have continuity and now I am happy to feel good physically.:"

On Barça's form, he continued: "The key is the intensity that we put into the games, the defensive line is doing a spectacular job and when we have the ball we have the possibility of creating many chances.

"The players we have up front dictate our style: when you see how Lamine faces one-on-one situations or you send a ball into space to Raphinha... the players do what they want. They are having a good moment."