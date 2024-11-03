Espanyol coach Gonzalez warns Barcelona: A derby is a different game

Espanyol coach Manolo Gonzalez insists they're capable of getting a result against derby rivals Barcelona.

Gonzalez accepts they enter the game as rank outsiders.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said: "A derby is a different game. We will go out tomorrow to defend our shield with the pride that is due . We will do what we always try to do, we have to run like animals, give it our all to counteract the good things they have, although they also have weak points that we have to take advantage of tomorrow.

"It is a difficult game, but Getafe went there and competed well. We have analyzed them, they are organized trying to make sure the team does not make mistakes in specific points. We can certainly complicate things for them, we can hurt them, but we must be effective.

"We have to be ourselves, have personality and keep a clean sheet. If we follow the game plan, we will have opportunities to score, for sure . We will go out to win the game, to compete at the maximum. We have to be very organized, make the game long, be very level-headed and know how to compete at all times."