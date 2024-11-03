Barcelona coach Flick: We must be at 100% against Espanyol

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick says there'll be no underestimating Espanyol in Sunday's derby.

Flick insists form goes out the window when local rivals meet - with the Derbi el Barcelona no exception.

Espanyol:

"A derby against Espanyol is a difficult game for us. After a great week it is very important to play at 100 percent. We must focus on intensity. It is important to show the quality we have."

Euphoria among the fans:

"We always prepare well for the next game and when you win, you celebrate, but then you focus on the next game. We have focused on what we want to do and give tomorrow. The road is long until the end of the league and we are doing well."

Postpone the day due to DANA:

"We have Ferran Torres who is from there. We have spoken about it with the team. It is not easy to make a decision about what to do. Something similar happened in Germany three years ago and it is horrible. If we can support Valencia, we will do so. The rest is up to LaLiga."

Ronald Araujo:

"We didn't put pressure on him. He's doing very well, he's recovering well, he's on the right track to increase the intensity. We don't have to put pressure on him because it was a very serious injury. I'll be very happy when he's back."

Eric Garcia:

"I think he will be back after the international break. He has had problems and we had to decide that he should train separately from the group."

La Liga title:

"It's a long road and a lot of things can happen. We don't expect these things to happen... we're in a good moment, it has to flow. I'm happy with today's training."

Frenkie de Jong:

"I like what I see from Frenkie. The other day he gave us stability, ball control... He's a fantastic player for us. He had a very serious injury. Now we have him back and he's helping us, we have more options."

Rotations against Espanyol:

"I always think about the next game. Now Espanyol, and then we'll see."

Ansu Fati as starter:

"I'm happy with Ansu, he's 100 percent. I don't know if he'll be in the starting eleven."