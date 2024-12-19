Espanyol coach Gonzalez: Valencia draw not worth anything

Espanyol coach Manolo Gonzalez admits there was a lot of frustration after their 1-1 draw with Valencia last night.

Juan Puado had Espanyol ahead of Diego Lopez finding an equaliser for Los Che.

Afterwards, Gonzalez admitted the result left the home dressing room upset.

The team, annoyed by the draw:

“The team is annoyed, we had a good first half and created chances to go into the break in a better way. The match was under control. Their goal hurt us and we were nervous. In the end there were a lot of inaccuracies and we didn't know how to attack.

“In the first half, the positioning to play out was good. We found what we wanted. In the second half, after their goal, the positioning was not good and we were not playing. There were many inaccuracies and we noticed it. In the end we suffered.”

Nerves about the team's position:

“When you are relegated, it is normal for people to be nervous, it is logical. We have to be aware that the year will be difficult and it will be a long race for everyone. There are things that can be improved, we need a lot of actions to score a goal and they do it with very little.”

Lack of experience is a handicap:

“The experience of being at the bottom is the most difficult of all. Playing to avoid relegation is difficult. You have to be mentally strong and help the players to get through this.

“You can train very well, but then comes the reality of the game and the match, where we all expose ourselves. In the second half we were afraid of losing and we were very hasty. It was a shame to end like that.”

The point is worth very little:

“The point is of no value to anyone. It is of no value to us. It is positive not to lose, but it is not positive because we have to win at home and we had the game under control to do so. It is quite annoying to lose it.”

On the chances missed by Puado:

“We know what he gives us. Considering all the work he does, it's a shame he didn't end up with more goals. It's also a bit of a coincidence that they all fell to him.