Espanyol coach Gonzalez relieved with victory over Celta Vigo: I don't know what would've happened if we'd lost

Espanyol coach Manolo Gonzalez hailed their 3-1 win against Celta Vigo.

The result eases job pressure on Gimenez, who went into the game with major doubts over his status.

A very important victory:

“It was very important. We were coming off a difficult run. The feeling is also important, with defensive solvency and counterattacking well. We played a complete game, with a lot of effort and this is the way. We have to give everything in every game.

“Being an Espanyol fan, coaching your team and having your name sung is a huge honour. And even more so in the situation we are in. I will be grateful to them for the rest of my life. It has been amazing. I would never have expected it. The fans and the gratitude I have has been crazy and priceless. People value the work we do despite the results.”

The team redeems itself:

“They have shaken off a burden. It was a difficult match against a team that plays well and scores a lot of goals. If you are not in good form, they could paint you in the face. The team wanted to redeem itself and I thank them.”

On the doubts about his continuity:

“I don’t know what could have happened. One person knows that. You don’t have to be very intelligent to know that if you don’t win and don’t give a good image you can go out. I will work to stay here until the end. You get to the Premera Division after a lot of effort and work. Nobody likes to be thrown out. I don’t care about getting paid for my contract, what I want is to finish my contract with Espanyol. I want to leave as late as possible.”

On Justin Smith starting:

“For what we wanted, which was to play with the 4-1-4-1, we knew he would give us what we wanted. He is young and I have no problem taking a chance with them. I think he was the best option for the game plan we had designed.”

Living with pressure:

“The situation was already complicated when I arrived. Last year we had to go up no matter what, not just for me, but for everyone. This type of pressure is involved in this job and that's what there is. We have to continue so that the team is where it deserves to be, which is in the Primera Division. What I want is to give everything and be able to go home with my head held high and calm.”

On celebrating goals:

“We are united. The coaching staff is with the players and they are with us. With successes and mistakes we will try to keep it that way, which is what will ensure our survival. The word team comes first. That way we will surely achieve our goal.”