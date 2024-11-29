Puado insists Espanyol contract talks ongoing; backing coach Gonzalez

Espanyol ace Javi Puado says new contract talks are ongoing.

Puado's current deal is running down this season, but he insists an agreement could yet be found.

"The important thing right now is the team, whatever has to happen will happen, but I repeat, I am at home, I am happy here, but the most important thing is that the team has a new dynamic again," he said.

"Anything can happen, my contract ends in June," although he added that "I am very calm; we are talking and we will see what happens in the end."

Puado also said of coach Manolo González: "The manager is fine, confident. We have full confidence in him. I see him well, eager, like the rest of the team, anxious to win.

"As a team we are with him and the fans too, so hopefully it doesn't happen (he is fired)."

