Alvarez delighted with Celta Vigo deal; open to "staying for life"

Hugo Alvarez admits he can see himself playing out his career with Celta Vigo.

After signing his new deal to 2028, the young winger spoke at a signing ceremony on Thursday.

Negotiations:

“It was calm, both the club and I wanted to reach an agreement. I am very happy to continue here and for many more years. It was very easy, we always wanted to continue here and the club told me that.”

Other clubs interested?

“Nothing like that came to me, I always have my mind focused on the day to day. I am very happy at Celta, it is the club that believed in me from a very young age and all I had in my mind was to continue.”

Stay with Celta forever?

“I would be here for as many years as necessary. I would be linked to this club for life.”

Claudio Giráldez influence?

“We have many options, the coach is very much into rotation, he wants to have us all very involved in the games. I focus on working as hard as possible and enjoying the minutes I have. Depending on the game, we have that option that many players in the squad can play on both wings. Certain things change, on one wing or the other, but I try to help as much as possible on both, like my teammates do, enjoying myself on the pitch."