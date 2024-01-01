Espanyol coach Gonzalez delighted with victory over Mallorca: Our best hour

Espanyol coach Manolo Gonzalez was left delighted with their 2-1 win against in-form Real Mallorca.

Espanyol won via goals from Marash Kumbulla and Jofre Carreras.

Gonzalez later said: "It's a very important victory to give us peace of mind. When you win, even if you're doing well, it's no use. This gives us peace of mind to work and manage better. We have to go little by little, we're improving.

"We've had the best 60 minutes of the season and we're still growing. When you don't win, people get nervous, but you have to analyse from an objective point of view, knowing who we are and where we are. Sometimes there are comments that bother us.

"We had the 3-0 in a play by Cardona, which could have closed the game. They got into the game with little. Their goal hurt us. We have to correct that and we are working on it. There are few teams that can win easily. The League is tough and no matter how well you do, there are times when any talented player can mess things up for you. We have to keep working."

He added, "We defended high and we stole a lot of balls. We played calmly and were safe with the ball. We are focusing on that, on having the ball and being calm. You can't defend the whole game."