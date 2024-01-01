Tribal Football
Espanyol chief Garagaza explains rejecting Arsenal offer for Garcia
Espanyol chief Fran Garagaza has explained rejecting Arsenal's attempts to sign Joan Garcia last month.

The goalkeeper was the subject of a major offer from the Gunners, but Espanyol refused to sell.

Garagaza explained to AS: "For us, García is an asset, and he is necessary to achieve the goals we have set. We could not weaken ourselves in that position."

However, the sporting director is open to the possibility that there could be a sale in the future.

"The interest in him will not end. The time to sell Joan may come at another time," added the sports director.

