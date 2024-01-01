Espanyol chief Garagaza confirms Puado contract talks underway

Espanyol sporting director Fran Garagaza is confident securing Javi Puado to a new contract.

Garagaza was speaking before yesterday's 4-1 defeat at Real Madrid.

Advertisement Advertisement

He stated: "We know that it is very important for us, there were movements at the time and there was a break due to the summer transfer market.

"We are going to get back to it, for sure, because he is our captain, a homegrown boy who plays at a high level, we are going to work on renewing him."

The sporting director added: "We are working on a day-to-day basis, especially those contacts that were opened, and that will be opened again, for sure."

Puado's current deal expires in June.