Espanyol chief Garagaza confirms Puado contract talks underway
Espanyol sporting director Fran Garagaza is confident securing Javi Puado to a new contract.

Garagaza was speaking before yesterday's 4-1 defeat at Real Madrid.

He stated: "We know that it is very important for us, there were movements at the time and there was a break due to the summer transfer market.

"We are going to get back to it, for sure, because he is our captain, a homegrown boy who plays at a high level, we are going to work on renewing him."

The sporting director added: "We are working on a day-to-day basis, especially those contacts that were opened, and that will be opened again, for sure."

Puado's current deal expires in June.

