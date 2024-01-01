Espanyol coach Gimenez delighted with hat-trick hero Puado: He's spectacular

Espanyol coach Manolo Gimenez was delighted after their 3-2 win against Alaves.

Javi Puado struck a hat-trick for the Catalans' triumph.

Advertisement Advertisement

Gimenez later said: "I'm happy with the three goals and the team's first half hour. After that, things became more even because of the way the opponent was also playing, but I'm happy because the team was able to hold on until the end."

On Puado, he continued: "I've known him since he was a youth player. I'm very happy because sometimes people argue with him a bit. He's a local and he feels the colours.

"I'm very happy for him, he always does a great job. If he also finds the goal, even better.

"He is very aware of the importance he has in the team and in the club. He loves Espanyol more than anyone else and he is very aware of what he has to do. If you saw him train every day you would see that he is a spectacle."

Gimenez added: "This gives us peace of mind. On matchday one there was a rocket ready to launch me into the air. We have to enjoy it a bit and be happy, we always look for the negative. It's clear that we will suffer in the matches, but the players are giving everything they have.

"We have to enjoy the moment and take advantage of it to grow and improve. We want people to go home happy."