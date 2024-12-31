Espanyol captain Puado: Winter break can work to our advantage

Espanyol captain Javi Puado says the winter break can spark their battle to beat the drop this season.

Puado insists the winter recess can help refresh the squad after a difficult first-half of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "I think spending time with your family and friends is good, it clears your mind, but also always, as I've already said, remembering what we have to do in 2025, if we want to stay in the Primera Division, being self-critical and, well, above all, positive."

On the best moment of 2024, Puado continued: "The moment of promotion, which for me was and will always be unforgettable, was clearly very difficult for us, but in the end it was very exciting to achieve it in our stadium, full of our people, to be able to celebrate with them who we knew wanted it as much or more than we did. Now the second half of 2024 is costing us a little more , but as I said, we have to be positive, push the team forward, look ahead and obviously, all together.

"What I ask for in 2025? Health like this year, that we are spared from all injuries, that we have a good second half of the season and obviously achieve the objective. We have to go little by little and add points, which is what is necessary, I think it is a complicated league, we know how difficult the Primera Division is, but it is also complicated for the club and for Espanyol the years that are played in the second division, so we have to be clear in our heads that the club has to be in the Primera Division, no matter what."