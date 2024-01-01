Endrick prepared to leave Real Madrid this month

Tribal Football
Endrick is prepared to leave Real Madrid this month.

AS says the 18-year-old wants to leave on loan if his playing time does not increase over the coming weeks.

It is unclear if this means that there could be a change of club even before the summer window closes, or if it is mainly about a potential January move.

At the same time, Endrick has, to say the least, tough competition in the attacking  positions at Real.

There are also names like Vinícius Júnior, 24, Kylian Mbappé, 25, Rodrygo, 23, Arda Güler, 19, Brahim Díaz, 24, and Jude Bellingham, 21.

Endrick has a contract with Real Madrid that runs until the summer of 2030.

