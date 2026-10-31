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Arsenal ready shock move for Real Madrid sensation Endrick

Arsenal ready shock more for Real Madrid sensation Endrick
Arsenal ready shock more for Real Madrid sensation EndrickJavier Borrego/AFP7 / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Arsenal are reportedly readying a move to sign Real Madrid youngster Endrick

The 20-year-old opted to go out on loan for the second half of last season due to a lack of regular minutes at Real Madrid, and that hasn’t improved in 2026-27.

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Endrick has made just four appearances across all competitions so far this season, scoring once in the 4-3 Champions League win over Roma.

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal are keen on signing the young Brazilian from Real Madrid in the upcoming January transfer window.

It’s understood that Arsenal have been in contact with Endrick’s representatives for some time as they hope to persuade him to join.

The Gunners are targeting a loan arrangement but would prefer to include an option to make the transfer permanent.

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