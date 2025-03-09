El Hilali aware of Barcelona rumours: I'll leave it to Espanyol

Espanyol wing-back Omar El Hilali is aware of rumours linking him with Barcelona.

Barca are eyeing the young defender for the summer market.

El Hilali has stated this season he rejected Barca multiple times when coming through the academy system at Espanyol.

Now he is back on Barca's radar and the youngster said: "Interest from Barça? I got this news from friends, who send it to me and all that. Just like I didn't get anything about this, I haven't gotten any of the other things that have come out either.

"Whatever comes in, the ones who have to evaluate it are my agents, that's why they have their job. And, from there, whatever has to happen will happen at that moment.

"A 15 million clause? That seems like a lot to me (laughs). These are figures that I've never heard of in my life. You could never say that a club would pay that for you. But anyway, if a club pays it, I suppose it's because they really want you and because they feel that you can fit into their scheme.

"From there, it's Espanyol and my agents who have to evaluate what comes in."