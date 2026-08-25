Dugarry brands Alvarez an ‘idiot’ amid Atletico transfer row

Christophe Dugarry has branded Julian Alvarez an “idiot” amid the Atletico Madrid forward’s attempts to secure a move away from the Spanish club.

The Argentina international has reportedly made his desire to join Barcelona clear, causing his relationship with Atletico to deteriorate.

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French legend Dugarry strongly criticised Alvarez’s approach and questioned the advice being given to him by his representatives.

"The player and his entourage are idiots. How can you declare 'I want to leave the club'? Is he stupid, or what? The best way to leave isn’t to do that,” Dugarry told RMC.

“Shut up, be modest, be intelligent in your communication. Didn’t you see what happened with Griezmann? Don’t you know your management? Don’t you know your fans? A player who wants to leave should be allowed to leave."