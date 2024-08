DONE DEAL: Villarreal swoop for FC Basel forward Barry

Villarreal have swooped for FC Basel forward Thierno Barry.

Barry moves to Villarreal in a permanent deal, signing a deal to 2029.

The striker leaves Basel having scored five goals in the first three fixtures of the Swiss Super League season.

Villarreal state they will release the details of the transfer prior to Barry's presentation next week.

He trained with his new teammates on Wednesday under coach Marcelino.