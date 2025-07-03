DONE DEAL: Villarreal sign Napoli defender Marin
Villarreal have signed Napoli defender Rafa Marin.
The former Real Madrid stopper moves to Villarreal on a season-long loan.
The deal includes a permanent option, confirmed Villarreal on Wednesday evening.
Marin joins the Yellow Submarine after managing just six appearances in Napoli's title-winning season last term.
Villarreal will pay initial €1m loan fee for Marin, a Spain U21 international. The 23 year-old moves to Napoli a year ago from Real Madrid for a fee of €12m.