Tarrega delighted signing new Valencia deal
Valencia have secured Cesar Tarrega to a new contract.

The defender has penned a new deal to 2028.

Tarrega said: “It is a dream come true. I have always dreamed of playing in a stadium like Camp de Mestalla, and coming from the VCF Academy, working every day, everything that it has meant to come here, the sacrifice, it is a real source of pride.”

The youngster spent the second-half of last season on-loan with Real Valladolid in the Segunda.

He added:  “It has been extremely fruitful, everything has gone very well, I have managed to get the minutes I needed to continue growing as a player and as a person.”

