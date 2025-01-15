DONE DEAL: Sporting CP sign Real Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva

Tribal Football
Sporting CP have signed Real Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva.

Silva has joined Sporting on-loan to June with a permanent option agreed.

The keeper has agreed a deal to 2028 with Sporting.

The operation will leave around €4.7m in the Betis coffers in fixed amounts and €1m more in bonuses.

Betis shift out Silva as part of a January project where €40m needs to be raised to balance the books.

They received €7.5mn for the transfer of Rodri to Qatar, just over €11m for the sale of Assane Diao to Como and now they will receive €4.7m for Rui Silva. 

