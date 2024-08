DONE DEAL: Son of Ronaldinho joins Burnley

Brazil legend Ronaldinho’s son has shocked fans this week after making a move.

The talented youngster, who is named Joao Mendes, has signed with Burnley.

Mendes, 19, has been trialing with Burnley, having previously been at Barcelona’s academy.

He moves to Burnley as a free agent after signing a short-term deal with Barca last season.