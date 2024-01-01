Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

DONE DEAL: Son of Eto'o signs with Rayo Vallecano

DONE DEAL: Son of Eto'o signs with Rayo Vallecano
DONE DEAL: Son of Eto'o signs with Rayo Vallecano
DONE DEAL: Son of Eto'o signs with Rayo VallecanoTribalfootball
Rayo Vallecano have signed the son of Cameroon great Samuel Eto'o.

Etienne Eto'o joins Rayo from Rayo Majadahonda and will initially be registered with the B team.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Etienne, 21, started preseason at Rayo on Monday with coach Inigo Perez's first team squad. He is a striker like his father.

Last season, Eto'o played on-loan with CUC Villalba, where he scored 15 goals in Tercera RFEF.

Etienne isn't the only son of a famous footballing father. Christian Totti, son of the legendary Roma player, is now with the club's Juvenil A squad.

 

Mentions
Eto'o EtienneEto'o SamuelRayo MajadahondaRayo VallecanoLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Rayo Vallecano sign Barcelona defender Fernandez Balboa
Brighton, Genoa interested in Rayo Vallecano fullback Ratiu
DONE DEAL: Millonarios sign Rayo Vallecano striker Radamel Falcao