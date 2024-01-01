DONE DEAL: Son of Eto'o signs with Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano have signed the son of Cameroon great Samuel Eto'o.
Etienne Eto'o joins Rayo from Rayo Majadahonda and will initially be registered with the B team.
Etienne, 21, started preseason at Rayo on Monday with coach Inigo Perez's first team squad. He is a striker like his father.
Last season, Eto'o played on-loan with CUC Villalba, where he scored 15 goals in Tercera RFEF.
Etienne isn't the only son of a famous footballing father. Christian Totti, son of the legendary Roma player, is now with the club's Juvenil A squad.