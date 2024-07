DONE DEAL: Rayo Vallecano sign Barcelona defender Fernandez Balboa

Rayo Vallecano have signed Barcelona defender Pelayo Fernández Balboa.

After five seasons with Barcelona's academy, for Fernandez it's time to fly. The 21-year-old defender moves free of charge to Rayo Vallecano.

He has signed a contract until 30 June 2028.

Fernandez never made his first team debut with Barca. In the last season with Barca Atletic, ended with the defeat in the playoff final and plagued by many injuries, he played 18 games.