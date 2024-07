DONE DEAL: Millonarios sign Rayo Vallecano striker Radamel Falcao

Colombia's Millonarios FC have signed Rayo Vallecano striker Radamel Falcao.

Rayo Vallecano signed Falcao in early September 2021.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 38-year-old scored four goals and provided one assist in 26 competitive matches last season.

The striker is now leaving La Liga and Spain.

Millonarios FC have announced via its official channels that it has clinched an agreement with Falcao.