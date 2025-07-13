DONE DEAL: Sevilla snap up Toulouse fullback (& streamer) Suazo

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Sevilla have snapped up Toulouse fullback Gabriel Suazo.

The Chile international becomes new Sevilla sporting director Antonio Cordon's first signing since his appointment.

Suazo joins Sevilla in a free transfer, signing a deal to 2028.

The defender, 27, spent two and a half years in France with Toulouse.

Along with his form on the pitch, Suazo is also a successful gaming streamer, boasting over 86,000 followers on Twitch.

