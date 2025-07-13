DONE DEAL: Sevilla snap up Toulouse fullback (& streamer) Suazo
Sevilla have snapped up Toulouse fullback Gabriel Suazo.
The Chile international becomes new Sevilla sporting director Antonio Cordon's first signing since his appointment.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suazo joins Sevilla in a free transfer, signing a deal to 2028.
The defender, 27, spent two and a half years in France with Toulouse.
Along with his form on the pitch, Suazo is also a successful gaming streamer, boasting over 86,000 followers on Twitch.