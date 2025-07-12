Sevilla to launch bid for Arsenal keeper Hein

Sevilla are interested in Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein.

Sevilla are in the market for a new keeper signing this summer and are lining up a move for Hein.

Hein spent last season on-loan with Real Valladolid in LaLiga and despite their relegation, the 23 year-old impressed watching Sevilla scouts.

El Correo de Andalucí says Sevilla now plan to sound out Arsenal about a deal for Hein.

And the Gunners could be prepared to sell, given Hein is now inside the final year of his current deal.