Sevilla to launch bid for Arsenal keeper Hein
Sevilla are interested in Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein.

Sevilla are in the market for a new keeper signing this summer and are lining up a move for Hein.

Hein spent last season on-loan with Real Valladolid in LaLiga and despite their relegation, the 23 year-old impressed watching Sevilla scouts.

El Correo de Andalucí says Sevilla now plan to sound out Arsenal about a deal for Hein.

And the Gunners could be prepared to sell, given Hein is now inside the final year of his current deal.

