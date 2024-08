DONE DEAL: Sevilla snap up goalkeeper Alvaro

Sevilla have snapped up goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez on a free transfer.

Alvaro has made the move after coming off contract at Huesca at the end of last season.

He has signed an initial 12 month deal.

Alvaro arrives just as Marko Dmitrovic leaves for Leganes.