Rodríguez has "victory in mind" in first West Ham interview

West Ham United have completed the signing of Argentina star Guido Rodriguez and the midfielder has expressed his excitement in his first interview.

The 30-year-old has joined on a free transfer, having departed Spanish outfit Real Betis at the end of last season and cannot be happier joining the London side.

“I am very happy to be here. I feel like every young footballer dreams of playing in the Premier League.”

“In Argentina, I used to spend my Sunday mornings watching the Premier League highlights. Like every young Argentine football fan, I was a big fan of the Premier League.”

“It’s a very competitive league. I’m really looking forward to meeting my new teammates, getting to know the league and to achieving big things.”

The midfielder is excited about the project and hopes to lift trophies at the historic club.

“It’s a Club that has an interesting project. I was very excited when I heard that there was interest. I think it’s the right step for me and I hope the Club benefits from my signing.

“It’s a historic Club. A European trophy really helps club growth. I hope we can keep growing together. That’s the most important thing.

“I’m very motivated, I didn’t realise how much I was looking forward to playing in the Premier League until I signed. We have big objectives and I think we can achieve many things. I will do everything to make sure I grow with the Club.”

He also spoke about manager Julen Lopetegui and how he persuaded him to join the club.

“I’ve played against him (Julen Lopetegui) in the Sevilla v Betis derby," Rodríguez said. "I have spoken to him a bit, although I haven’t properly met him. I think he’s a great manager who builds very competitive teams.

“That’s really important to me, playing in a competitive team. That’s what we’re here for - to compete. His project excites me and I can’t wait to join the team and do things right. It’s an ambitious project, as I said, he builds competitive teams that always look to win.”

“I will help the team in any way I can. I will bring experience to the team. My objective is to help my teammates and to adapt to the demands of the Premier League in as little time as possible. I’m well aware it is a very physical league, but I’m ready to put the work in and make sure I’m up to the task.”

“To win things, it’s important to have a positive mindset. You have to train with victory in mind. I will give my all to keep improving and help the team win.”

“What I can say to the fans is that I will give everything. It’s a tough league, but I will give everything: effort, gameplay, passion. I will give 100 per cent in every training session and every game. I can't wait to get going!”