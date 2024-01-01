DONE DEAL: Sevilla sign young Swede Fineman

Tribal Football
Young Swede Sebastian Fineman is moving to Sevilla.

Fineman, 19, has scored one goal in eleven games for Hittarps IK this season.

But now it has been announced he is joining Sevilla.

"It has felt good. I enjoy the city, the team, good teammates and good coaches," he said.

"It's a big club and a big opportunity for me to show what I can do on the pitch. Hopefully it ends well."

Fineman has joined Sevilla's new U19 team for foreign players.

He also said: "There are a few steps to get to the A team. First there is a reserve team, Sevilla C, and then there is Sevilla Atletic in the third division and then comes the A team. I hope to be able to work my way up, that's what I strive for."

 

